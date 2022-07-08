Gentleman Jack canceled; no season 3 coming at HBO

Go ahead and consider this news that we are both sad and shocked about: There is no Gentleman Jack season 3 on the way. HBO announced the news tonight, and we still honestly can’t believe it. The series had a lot of positive momentum, both in the UK (where it aired on BBC One) and in the US. Meanwhile, it brought us a story that was unique amidst all of the other historical dramas that are out there.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We recognize that it can be hard at times to determine how successful a show is within the streaming era, we certainly thought that Gentleman Jack was popular enough to merit something more. Unfortunately, this is the position we found ourselves in now, wondering what could have been for a season 3.

In a statement via Deadline, here is what HBO had to say:

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack … When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life. We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

While it’s always possible in theory that another network could try and step up to the plate here, it remains to be seen if that is going to happen. In general, HBO is in the midst of a creative transformation following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger; this is also one of the reasons why The CW lost a big chunk of its programming as there seem to be budgetary moves being made all across the board.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gentleman Jack right now

What do you think about Gentleman Jack being renewed for a season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — this is the best way to make sure you do not miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







