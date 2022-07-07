Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Will final-season news impact it?

Earlier this week, we received some rather surprising news that Your Honor season 2 will be the final one at Showtime. Sure, this is something that we thought could be announced in a trailer or something to that ilk … but not so much in a one-off interview featuring star Bryan Cranston.

Now that we do have this news at our disposal, though, it does lead to a number of other conversations as to when it could air. In the past, we’ve thought that there was more pressure for the network to get on the ball with this. After all, they need season 2 to get good viewership to get a season 3, and it’s been SO long already since the season 1 finale aired.

However, the news about season 2 being the final one changes things. To be specific, you can argue that it removes a lot of the pressure and allows the folks at Showtime to do whatever they choose. If this season is going to wrap up Michael’s story, why hurry? You might as well hold on to quality as long as you possibly can!

We do recognize that it’s going to be a long time before we see season 2 based solely on production timelines. Filming has yet to kick off for the latest batch of episodes, and there is a chance that we could be waiting until spring or summer 2023 to see the finished product. The specific premiere date, beyond the filming timeline, could also depend heavily on some of the other shows that the network is lining up. The great thing about where Showtime sits right now is that they have SO many programs to choose from; they don’t have to be anywhere near as desperate to plug something in because of a lack of programming.

At this point, let’s just hope that we can get some more news on the cast for Your Honor season 2, if nothing else, at some point in the near future.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Your Honor season 2 over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

