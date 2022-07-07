Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Pope’s pursuit of joy

As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6 on TNT this weekend, we continue to want to see Pope explore new things. We’re not going to sit here and act like this character is a saint or anything close to it. However, at the same time we know that he was the victim of an absolutely horrendous upbringing. He rarely had a chance to live out something even close to a normal life thanks to Smurf and now, he’s trying to enjoy some of the little things.

In the process of doing all of this, though, there is still that lingering fear that the murder of Catherine Belen will come back to haunt him. It’s pretty easy to imagine that given how hard Detective Thompson is already working on it.

Regardless of whatever happens with Thompson and Taylor, the guy she’s got scoping out Pope for evidence, we know that Shawn Hatosy’s character is still going to do more or less whatever he can to move forward. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you will see the character dipping into his past in an effort to bring some more happiness into his life.

While some of this sounds exciting for Pope, there’s another issue here beyond just the idea that he could be arrested at any given point: He’s still planning another job. When you consider this, you have to remember that in living a double life, there is a chance that he is setting himself up for significant heartbreak. If he isn’t quite prepared for this, he could find himself shattered at just about any turn.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6, especially for Pope?

