The Chi season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Kiesha, Tiff talk moving on

For those of you who watch on the Showtime app, The Chi season 5 episode 3 is right around the corner! Do you want to learn a little more about what’s coming?

What is fun for us as a viewer is knowing that a lot of this episode is set around the holiday season, otherwise known as a time for everyone to eat, drink, and be merry. There are a lot of happy times that come around this holiday, but we won’t sit here and pretend that they are totally devoid of conflicts, either. After all, there are a lot of tough decisions that have to be made, especially when it comes to blended families and who sees who and at what time.

In the sneak peek over at the link here, this is something that Kiesha and Tiff talk about. It seems like Emmett and Tiff are in a decent spot at this point, and we certainly think there’s a lot to Kiesha asking if Tiff would be okay seeing him move on with someone else. Kiesha and Emmett are forming a bond, and it’s clearly something to watch out for through the rest of this season. We’ve heard already how love stories a major part of what’s being explored this season, and this could be just one form of it. Both Kiesha and Emmett have parenting in common, and they’ve each gone through their fair share of difficult times.

No matter what happens over the holidays, remember that there’s plenty of story still to come on the other side. We also still are trying to figure out how Quentin is going to factor into everything this season, especially after he disappeared for so many years.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 5 episode 3?

Is there any one thing you look forward to seeing the most? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

