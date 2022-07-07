The Blacklist alum Megan Boone sets TV return in new Fox series

For the first time since her departure from The Blacklist, Megan Boone is coming back to network TV.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actress will be appearing in an episode of Fox’s upcoming anthology series Accused. She will be appearing in an installment directed by Marlee Matlin, one focusing on a Deaf woman named Ava (Stephanie Nogueras, Switched at Birth) who is a surrogate for a couple named Jenny (Boone) and Max (Shawn Ashmore) and “commits a crime of advocacy and protection.” This show is an anthology, and with that in mind there should be a clear beginning, middle, and end to what we see here.

Since departing The Blacklist Boone has formed a production company at Sony Pictures TV, which also produces the hit NBC show. Accused is also produced by Sony, which furthers her own involvement in the studio.

Do we want to see Boone eventually get another full-time TV role? Absolutely, but at this point, it’s abundantly clear that there is no reason to hurry anything along. After doing 16-22 episodes of a show for eight years on end, we’re sure that she is relishing an opportunity to control a little bit of her own schedule.

Meanwhile, The Blacklist season 10 should begin filming later this year, with the plan being for it to return at some point in 2023. Hopefully, we’ll get more of a specific premiere date in the fall.

What do you think about Megan Boone getting back into the TV world following so many years on The Blacklist?

