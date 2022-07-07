The Bachelorette spoilers: Host talks complicated Gabby, Rachel season

In just a matter of a few short days, The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel is going to be here! This is very much uncharted waters for the two leads, as they will be dating the same group of guys together for most of the next several weeks. There isn’t some competition between the two, but there could be all sorts of awkward moments spread throughout here.

We’ve spoken a lot about things for Gabby and Rachel here, but what about the guys? How are they going to figure out who they are interested with? Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, host Jesse Palmer indicates that some guys will have already figured out who they want to be with at the start of the season:

“[Some] guys kinda go into it knowing who they want to date right away and who they’re hoping to end up with, and there’s some other men that literally have no idea and they’re trying to date simultaneously.

“That’s a part of it. When do you feel like you need to make a commitment and how long can you try to juggle both women dating at the same time? There’s no real clear defined answer for all of us — myself included, producers included — as we were kinda navigating through this season … A lot of times there were situations that came up that we’ve never encountered and that’s sort of the beauty of this season.”

If some guys are a little bit unsure of who they want to date going into the show, we have a feeling that they will figure that out at some point during the process. Otherwise, it looks bad on both Gabby and Rachel, and that’s without even getting into viewers at home.

How do you think that things are going to work with Gabby and Rachel on The Bachelorette?

