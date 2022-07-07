Magnum PI season 5: Could NBC plan for an epic premiere event?

It’s been almost a full week since the news came out that a Magnum PI season 5 is officially happening over at NBC — and yes, we’re still celebrating. On some level, we like to think that the network is doing the same! Just remember that it takes an extreme amount of work to bring a show back from the brink, and NBC wouldn’t do that unless they really wanted to.

With this very thing in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the next big question here: Is the network going to create some sort of epic premiere event for the show? By this, we mean mostly some sort of two-hour installment, or airing the show at a special night and time.

Any show requires a lot of support and promotion from the get-go and in a way, NBC has to treat Magnum PI at this point like a totally new show. It is new to their viewership, and you can’t guarantee that every CBS viewer will come over — even if a lot of them did.

Ironically, one of the best things that NBC could do to give the show a fighting chance is something that CBS did all the way back in season 1: Air it after a prominent NFL game. It’s a way to get an enormous lead-in that could help new viewers discover the show. We know that Magnum PI won’t be back until early 2023 but in January, there are some NFL playoff games happening! That is limited real estate, and it’d be a great opportunity if the Jay Hernandez series gets a chance to start off its season after a broadcast like that.

Otherwise, one of the best ways for season 5 to get decent ratings from the start would be airing either after NBC’s Monday-night lineup (at least if The Voice comes back for a spring cycle this time) or following the Tuesday-night hit La Brea. We already know that there is a season 6 coming and on some level, that does give us comfort. However, we want this show to have more episodes and/or seasons beyond that — why stop with what has already been ordered?

Do you think we could be getting a huge Magnum PI season 5 premiere event on NBC?

