Is Rebecca Romijn leaving Star Trek: Strange New Worlds after finale?

Is Rebecca Romijn leaving Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and her character of Una a.k.a. Number One after the season 1 finale?

Given that today’s episode was the last one for a long time, it makes some sense for the writers to want to deliver some sort of big twist. We think we got it with Una’s arrest. In concealing her heritage, she has put herself in a precarious position. The irony in this is that right before it, it actually felt like this season was going to have a fairly pleasant ending. After everything that Pike went through in his time-travel journey, he managed to accept what was to come. He had an opportunity to live a little bit more fully within the present.

For those out there who are worried for whatever reason that Una is going to be gone from this show for good after this twist, don’t be. According to a report from TVLine, you are going to see Romijn return as a series regular for the upcoming season 2. Think of this twist as more of a way to kickstart the story and send us in some really fascinating directions in the near future.

Of course, we 100% celebrate this news. We want to be able to see this show really deliver some huge stuff almost right away, and allow us to experience these characters and the surrounding world in a way that will put a giant smile on our face. There is no denying that a big part of the appeal of this show has to do with nostalgia; with that in mind, we want to keep the faces around from season 1 who we’re already a little nostalgic about. Doesn’t that make at least some sense?

