The Boys season 3 finale spoilers: Jensen Ackles on epic Soldier Boy twist

As we get to The Boys season 3 finale on Amazon Prime, we sure hope that you’re ready for a battle like no other — things are going to be messy.

Is Soldier Boy about to face off with Homelander? On paper, you could argue that … but then you remember the twist at the end of this past episode. Soldier Boy is Homelander’s dad! Are we really about to see him square off with his own son? That’s where things get so much crazier. Sure, there’s probably going to be some sort of big battle at the end of the episode, but we’re not sure the sides are altogether clear here.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Jensen Ackles made it clear that there is a lot on Soldier Boy’s mind entering this big episode. He’s got the promise he made to Butcher, but also this big revelation about his son:

“The awkwardness of that realization gets played out more in Episode 8 … We see that struggle that, not just Soldier Boy, but Homelander is having with that bomb-drop of information. Basically, Soldier Boy has some hard choices to figure out. He’s promised Butcher that he would help him and the tables are turned.”

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this season, it’s that the most-predictable option will probably not be what happens! There are so many variables at play and in the end, we’re just psyched to see how it all will shake out and if anyone dies along the way.

