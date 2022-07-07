Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4: Have we met the killer?

As we get ourselves set for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4, we are 100% staring at a pretty long suspect list. How killed Bunny? It’s something we’d absolutely love to know! It’s too bad that probably will not be revealed until we get around to the finale.

So who are some of the people we’re currently thinking about? Think along the lines of Alice, new building manager Nina, or even Leonora (though that seems unlikely based on the struggle we saw). Is Charles’ father still out there? It’s a possibility. You can look at Howard if you want, but we’re really doubting that he’s capable of something like this.

From our vantage point at the moment, the most likely person responsible is someone we just haven’t met yet. This is a show that probably wants to surprise us big-time, and it’s easy to imagine Bunny having some family secrets. Maybe it is the artist Rose Cooper? We think it’s possible that Rose and Leonora are the same person, but what if they’re not? It could be the person calling Bunny about the painting, or even the person she spent some time with at the diner the day that Ivan was off the job.

The real tricky thing right now is motive. Who would want to do something like this to Bunny? That’s where it gets rather hard to figure out. Nina doesn’t have a strong enough case, and was the Rose Cooper painting valuable enough to kill for? Whoever did this clearly was able to figure out enough how to frame the trio, so they may at least have some knowledge of their podcast…

