The Boys season 3 finale: Vice President Victoria Neuman?

Tonight’s The Boys season 3 finale carried with it a number of surprise endings, and that includes a big one for Victoria Neuman.

We already knew entering the end of the season that this character was power-hungry. After all, we saw her throw Stan Edgar clean under the bus earlier this season! With that in mind, we can’t say that we’re shocked she now finds herself in the position of Vice-Presidential candidate.

Is this a fascinating twist? Without a doubt, the answer to that is yes! However, we also do have some other questions here, as well, including what her potential endgame could be at the end of the day here. Given that she is a Supe herself, why is she trying to take out others? She could be trying to eradicate bad Supes for the sake of changing their reputation, but this really seems to be all about power. She wants to be able to control the world around her, and this yet another step to her making that happen.

While characters like Homelander are chaotic and desperate for attention, we know that Neuman is all about the long game. Some of her stories were on the back-burner for a lot of the season and because of that, it was clear that there is a larger plan here. Odds are, a little more of her story is going to become clear in season 4. We just have to deal with a REALLY exhausting wait to get around to this particular point.

What did you think about the big Victoria Neuman surprise at the end of The Boys season 3 finale?

