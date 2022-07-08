We knew entering The Boys season 3 episode 8 that some really shocking stuff was going to happen, especially with Black Noir.

Our assumption going into this episode was that the character was going to be killed, mostly because Soldier Boy wanted that. He opted to come back from the woods, recognizing that he couldn’t hide out of fear forever. He wanted to face the very man who tormented and treated him terribly with Payback so many years ago.

Unfortunately, Noir did not get the opportunity. He was murdered brutally by Homelander before he even got the chance. Why would Antony Starr’s character kill someone he was so close to? The answer here is fairly simple, and it has a lot to do with what happened at the end of episode 7. Homelander learned from Soldier Boy that he was his son, meaning that there’s been this family connection this whole time. Since Black Noir was around way back when, he had the knowledge of SO many things — including the truth about Homelander’s dad. He kept that from him, and that’s something that Homelander couldn’t get past.

We’ll be honest: We had no idea that the death of Black Noir would move us in any way close to what it did. We’re talking here about someone who barely spoke and did some horrible things; yet, there was a strange, spiritual quality to Noir being told by his animal friends that he would be going to a better place.

With this, we say goodbye to Irving, a character forever still shrouded in mystery.

