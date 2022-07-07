The Boys season 4 premiere date hopes: When will it air on Amazon?

Following this week’s huge The Boys season 3 finale, it feels like now is the right time to ask this: When is season 4 going to premiere? What can you look out for here?

First and foremost, we should just start by noting that there IS going to be a season 4 coming to Amazon Prime! That’s something you don’t have to worry about and we’re grateful for that.

The good news when it comes to season 4 is that there is no super-long wait for the start of production; filming is poised to kick off a little later this summer. We know that it takes a long time to produce a show like this, which is no shock when you consider the super-crazy nature of this show. There’s also a really long post-production period associated with this, which also shouldn’t be that much of a shock. Think in terms of all of the special effects that are associated with making this crazy world a reality!

The earliest we’re expecting to see The Boys season 4 is near the end of next year, but we wouldn’t be surprised at all if we’re stuck waiting until early 2024. We do have a feeling that Amazon will tide us over in the interim; they do a great job of promoting this show year-round, and we also know that there is a spin-off in the works. Who knows when we’re going to have a chance to ultimately see THAT premiere?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4?

