Bachelor in Paradise season 8 filming wraps; what lies ahead?

For everyone out there who is excited about Bachelor in Paradise season 8, we come bearing some great news! We’re another step closer to the premiere.

Over the course of the past several days, filming wrapped up on the latest batch of episodes — and, of course, we tend to think there were a lot of hard decisions made for the remaining couples. We’re anticipating, as per usual, romance, sad tears, happy tears, and a lot of goofy comedy.

The hardest thing to digest at the moment is the oh-so-simple fact that we’re going to be waiting longer than usual in order to get more official news or a preview for what lies ahead. For the first time ever this summer staple is moving to fall in an effort to give it some more breathing room — also, we haven’t gotten to the start of The Bachelorette as of yet. That show is premiering on ABC this Monday. We can’t say whether or not viewers are going to be accepting of the new change; really, it could just come down to whether or not they like the cast of contestants on this show.

So when do we expect a lot more news to come out? At the earliest, it will be a handful of weeks into Gabby and Rachel’s season. It can be assumed that a decent chunk of the guys on this Paradise season are coming from it, which makes them interesting unknown quantities this summer. None of the other people are going to have any idea of what to expect from them! It is a chance for these guys to completely change the narrative from whatever happened the very first time that they were on the show; that much we know with absolute certainty.

