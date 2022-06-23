Bachelor in Paradise season 8: Why Peter Weber said no to appearing

We’re going to have a chance to meet the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 cast later this summer, but we know already now one person who won’t be appearing: Peter Weber. Not only that, but we’ve got a solid sense of why it is.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the pilot confirmed that he was in talks with producers to take part in the reality show — however, it all fell apart over the contract (which may have to do with money or some other factors):

I was actually going to do Bachelor in Paradise. I was going to do it. We just couldn’t agree on a contract at the end of the day is what it came down to … I had gotten the days off. I had this month off to go out there and I was going to give it a shot. I honestly was. I always kept looking at that as like the one venue I hadn’t like really checked off yet or tried.”

Peter added that without giving anything away, there was someone he was interested in who presumably was going to be in the cast; alas, that will have to happen off the show (if ever) now.

It makes sense that ABC would’ve wanted Pilot Pete to be a part of the season; a former lead is always a huge get for a show like this! Last season, the show managed to land Becca Kufrin; not only was she one of the most popular contestants, but the former Bachelorette actually ended up proposing to Thomas Jacobs earlier this month!

We don’t know if Peter would’ve found love or not; all we know is that his season of The Bachelor was a hot mess and it would have made this season all the more fun.

