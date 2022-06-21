The Bachelorette photo: See Gabby and Rachel with their guys!

As we inch closer and closer to the premiere of The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel on July 11, ABC is starting to give us a better sense of what’s ahead. Or, to be specific, how the leads are going to meet some of their guys!

The image above is the first official cast photo for the new season, as you can see a lot of the men dressed in their Night One outfits … or lack thereof. Why is there a guy there without a shirt? Why does it always seem like we get one of those guys every season? It’s a little maddening, but we also can’t sit here and pretend like we’re shocked. We know that The Bachelorette has a pattern with these first episodes and they stick firmly to it.

All things considered, this is absolutely one of the biggest deviations we’ve seen having two leads at the center of the show. The guys will have to figure out who they want to pursue a relationship with among the two, and the women have to do the same, as well. They each need to determine where some of their closest connections are so that there’s a better path for each one of them to get to the end of the season.

Things are going to get weird this summer; that much seems to be for sure. We haven’t had a season like this where there are two leads who are presumably around for the entirety of it. Hopefully, Gabby and Rachel are going to be able to lean on each other through the process, and hopefully we also don’t have a situation where one of the guys is indecisive about the two for some extended period of time.

What do you most want to see from Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette?

