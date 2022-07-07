Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who is the first Head of Household, HoH?

Who is the first Head of Household in Big Brother 24? Throughout the premiere, we were building towards this big announcement.

Over the course of the premiere, the houseguests were divided into three different groups: The Porta Potties, Merch Stand, or the Piercing Tent. Early on, Julie Chen Moonves made it clear that this was going to be a HUGE factor in the upcoming HoH Competition. Here’s a quick rundown of what happened with these groups, with a reminder that Pooch won the Backstage Boss and because of that, he was not eligible to compete tonight.

Porta Potties – The winner of this memory game was Monte! Also, the rest of the contestants were covered with a questionable blue liquid.

Piercing Tent – This was all about attaching jewelry to your face and fast — Turner won!

Merch Stand – Pretty fast battle of endurance, no? Well, Elvis impersonator Daniel ended up winning here. It’s now between Turner, Monte, and Daniel for the title.

The final competition

This was a competition to see who could assemble their drum set puzzle the fastest. Given that Daniel was a professional musician, it felt like he had an advantage here — and he won! Daniel is the first HoH of the summer. Let’s hope he knows how to handle this…

Here’s our advice for the new HoH…

Don’t be Frenchie. Make some deals, but also ensure that you don’t stand out too much. The best thing you can do is take out a pretty easy, consensus target and then fade into the background. You can still claim your HoH victory at the end of the season, so that’s something you don’t have to worry about. This is a LONG summer, even if this season is a little bit shorter than some others over the past few years.

