Big Brother 24: What is the Backstage Boss twist?

Tonight, the Big Brother 24 premiere officially arrived — summer is here! We’re all going to be angry at these players in a few week!

Big Brother is such a crazy show, and we know that early on, the producers especially love to hype up all of the various twists. The first one was tied to what happened early on in the season: The Backstage Boss. This is tied to the show’s BB Fest theme, and of course we wonder if it is tied to the first Head of Household of the season. Julie said that she’d discuss that twist more as the premiere goes along, and we know that the producers love to make these especially bonkers early on. In general, most of the twists on this show come in the early going, and the game gets more traditional close to the end.

The Backstage Boss was drawn at random as the houseguests presented their tickets to BB Fest — and Pooch got it! He had to sit up on his golden throne and await further discussion. The only thing that was clear at this point was that he wouldn’t be competing in any individual competition tonight.

After the HoH Competition tonight (find out who won here) Pooch found out the blessing and the curse of the power. He was safe for the week, but he also could not vote or compete. He also could choose three other people to go backstage — these people couldn’t compete or vote, but they could still be in jeopardy.

Who did Pooch choose?

Brittany, Paloma, and Alyssa — Paloma and Alyssa finished last in their competitions, and Brittany seemed to be a little bit more random. The good news is that America WILL vote for someone to be safe of these three.

Remember, as well, that the first eviction show is going to be VERY surprising — that is something that was out there in a lot of the preseason press.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother, including more discussion on the live feeds

What do you think about the Backstage Boss twist within the Big Brother 24 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







