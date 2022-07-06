Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How is it tied to end of filming?

The Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date may be one of the most coveted bits of TV news this whole summer, but finally getting it from Apple may not be altogether easy. After all, it is possible they are waiting for one other bit of news to drop first: The end of production.

So why would one be so tied to the other? In the world of network TV, we often see shows premiere while the cast and crew are still working on new episodes. It’s important to remember here, though, that Ted Lasso season 3 is not network TV, and there are plenty of reasons why Apple TV+ will be patient in getting this show out there.

First and foremost, think publicity. If Jason Sudeikis is still filming, it’s going to be hard for him to promote the show in the way the streaming service would probably want. The same goes for a lot of other cast members, as well. If this turns out to be the final season, we imagine that there’s going to be the biggest promotional campaign possible. Apple needs to get subscribers, whether it be for a potential spin-off (nothing has been mentioned on this front yet) or some of their other programming. Getting a full press tour is more important than rushing the show on the air. There is no sweeps period for streaming services, just like there is no standard fall season. They can take their time.

Another reason for Apple to wait a good while on a premiere date is pretty simple: They want to be confident they can deliver all episodes on the advertised dates. The last thing that they’d want to do is have to delay things later.

Is it possible that they could announce a premiere date before filming wraps later this year? Sure, but they’ll have to be fully confident that they will be able to achieve all of their goals and timelines along the way. Hence, why we’re probably not getting a date as far in advance as we did for season 2. (We still project that season 3 will be on the air this fall.)

