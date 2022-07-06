P-Valley season 3 renewal: What is Starz waiting for at this point?

We’re a solid handful of episodes into season 2, and we’re starting to wonder something simple: Where is the P-Valley season 3 renewal? What in the world is Starz waiting for when it comes to announcing it?

Based on where things stand at present, we tend to think that a season 3 is the biggest foregone conclusion that there’s ever been. This is one of those shows with a huge online/streaming viewership and beyond just that, it is one of Starz’s most-popular series in terms of critical acclaim. The stories you see here are topical and also unique in terms of perspective; there is absolutely no other series out there quite like this.

The biggest reason we tend to think we haven’t seen a renewal yet is timing; it can take a while to get all the metaphorical t’s crossed and make sure that all the proper negotiations are wrapped up. It may also be something that they want to announce closer to the finale. Starz is not a network that tends to cancel many shows, especially since they rely so heavily on quality content and a loyal audience. If this show ever does end, we tend to think that it will get some sort of proper final-season order along the way.

Of course, if you do want to see more P-Valley happen, there are some ways you can support the show in the interim. Take, for example, convincing your friends to subscribe to Starz! They often put out some pretty good deals to new subscribers, and that plus strong viewership will help ensure that they give season 3 a green light. It’s clear already that there are SO many stories left to tell in the world of The Pynk, and we want to see the producers get that opportunity.

Do you think that a P-Valley season 3 is largely a foregone conclusion over at Starz?

