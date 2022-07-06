Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Will Meredith and Nick be together?

We know that a Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is coming to ABC this fall, but the producers sure left us a TON of questions while we wait. Those include, of course, learning what’s happening to Meredith Grey when it comes to both her career and her love life.

Over the past couple of weeks we’ve written about her career, so let’s shift things now to what’s going on with her and Nick Marsh. The two fit really well together! We like that this is a relationship that doesn’t feel that flashy or overly dramatic. Their personalities mesh well and he’s shown to be good around her kids.

However, the question now becomes whether or not the two can ultimately make things work. Meredith told him to leave at the end of season 18 and he did; however, we don’t exactly think that she wants him gone. Instead, this is more of a measure of her being frustrated in the moment with what she was stuck with: The responsibility of having to be the chief after Bailey’s decision to walk away.

Scott Speedman has already expressed in the past that he is open to coming back for more and of course, we’re happy to take him at his word there. He’s also referenced that Ellen Pompeo is a big driver of the Meredith – Nick story. We think there’s a good chance that there will be more of the two of them together; it allows Meredith’s love life to be somewhat grounded, and with that, many of her challenges can come elsewhere. This would be a good place for her to operate at this point. We’ve already seen so many different permutations of her life since the death of Derek; having a solid relationship just feels like a nice place to be.

Remember that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will premiere on ABC this October; alas, we still have a long ways to wait.

What do you think is going to be coming for Meredith and Nick on Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

