Grey’s Anatomy season 19 trailer: The most likely focus

Now that we know that we’re waiting until early October to see Grey’s Anatomy season 19, are there other subjects we can dive into? We sure think so!

One of the biggest ones that is on our mind, at least at the moment, is tied to what we could end up seeing on this latest batch of new episodes. Is there anything that the producers will focus on, especially in a trailer released weeks beforehand?

We think that it’s tempting to say that a trailer will give answers on Bailey’s job status, or on what is happening with Teddy and Owen after the two of them opted to flee the country. We’re just not sure that this is going to happen, mostly because there’s little incentive for the producers to give their own big reveals away in advance.

Instead, we tend to think that a lot of previews will put Meredith Grey in the spotlight as she, rather reluctantly, finds herself in a new position as Chief. She was already planning her life away from Seattle and now, a massive curveball has put her in a job that very few are qualified to do. Does she have to stay there? It’s definitely something she’ll be thinking about, since it’s possible she could look quickly for a replacement and try to move on.

However, it’s hard to also imagine Meredith leaving the hospital in the hands of someone she doesn’t know. We think a trailer could show her trying to figure out how to do the job, but also maybe convincing Bailey to come back. We have a hard time buying the idea that Chandra Wilson is gone forever and because of that, we 100% wonder if there is a way for her to recognize that she holds SO much value to this institution.

Fingers crossed, we will get a chance to see this new trailer at some point later this summer…

