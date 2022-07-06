Succession season 4 premiere date tied to slow production process

Succession season 4 is currently in production, and absolutely that is a cause for celebration! However, that doesn’t mean that we are getting the HBO drama back soon … at all.

When you think about the show being only ten episodes, it’s so easy to assume that there could be a reasonably quick turnaround where they’ll all be ready later this year. In theory, we suppose that is possible — but it is SO much harder in practice, and for a wide array of different reasons.

Have you seen our video yet on the Succession season 3 finale? If not, go ahead and look at it below! Once you do so, be sure to to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for discussions on both this show and a number of others down the road.

First and foremost, Succession is a much more complicated show to shoot than your average network drama. Sure, there is not a lot of CGI work that has to be done after the fact, but there are still some other challenges that cause filming to take a long time. Take, for example, a reliance on authenticity. They don’t spend all their time shooting in New York City pretending like they are in other places. If they are going to feature some scenes of the Roy family in Italy, for example, they are going to travel to Italy. Hopefully the process of filming internationally will be easier than in season 3, especially given where we are right now in the global health crisis. But this level of travel does add extra time to the production window — there is no doubt about that.

Another big component here is simply the run time — it takes SO much longer to film episodes that are at least an hour than the network TV standard of 42-44 minutes. Ten episodes of this show is almost 13 episodes of an NCIS, for example. They are also so intricate and involve very specific camera work and, at times, a number of extras.

What we’re trying to say here is that patience is a virtue with all things Succession — we are going to need a lot of it over the next few months.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right away

What are you expecting when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned for even more updates along the way. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







