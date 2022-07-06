Stranger Things spin-off officially in works as Duffer Brothers look ahead

In what easily has to be one of the least surprising stories that you’ll read all summer, Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, are planning to be around Netflix for a really long time moving forward.

According to a report from Deadline, Matt and Ross Duffer have recommitted to Netflix with a multitude of projects and beyond just that, formed their new company in Upside Down Pictures. Of course it would be called that, no? The company’s plan is too examine “stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.” (So, a lot of things that are similar to Stranger Things in their essence.)

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

There are a number of projects in development with this deal, including a live-action version of Death Note that will hopefully fare better than Netflix’s attempt at adapting Cowboy Bebop. (If nothing else, the streaming service is not shying away from continuing to adapt anime.) The Stranger Things spin-off is of course the thing that will generate the most headlines as being in development, though we’ve heard whispers about it for some time.

Odds are, this project won’t move forward at full speed until after Stranger Things season 5. Yet, the Duffers have stated already that this show will look and feel somewhat different from the original show and could surprise people when it comes to its focus. Given that the the OG Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows in ALL of TV, it was a foregone conclusion that it would get at least one spin-off and maybe more down the road. We’re sure that Netflix would love for this to eventually have a huge universe in the way that Starz has multiple Power series or HBO has multiple Game of Thrones projects in active development.

For those wondering, we don’t expect the fifth and final Stranger Things season to arrive until 2024 — you can still get more news about it here.

Are you interested at all in watching a Stranger Things spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







