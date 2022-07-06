Evil season 4 renewal confirmed early at Paramount+

Clearly, the folks over at Paramount+ saw enough from Evil to realize one thing: They wanted to give it another batch of episodes.

In a statement today, the streaming service confirmed the season 4 renewal for the supernatural series from Robert and Michelle King, and we can’t say that this is all that much of a surprise. Remember here that this show has a passionate following and beyond that, is beloved by most critics. It manages to bring something new to a genre that is defined mostly by exorcist horror movies, so we give the team a lot of credit for some of their creativity here.

Here is what Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series had to say about bringing the series back for more:

“EVIL continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service … We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

Season 3 stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. Hopefully, the entire cast will be back for more. This renewal makes it certain that Paramount remains in business with the Kings; after all, their other show in The Good Fight wrapped things up a little bit earlier this year.

