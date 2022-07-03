Evil season 3 episode 5 spoilers: What’s next for David now?

As you prepare yourselves for the events of Evil season 3 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, we had to imagine things will get even crazier. Isn’t that just the way of things with this show?

At the end of this episode, David was pushed to the emotional brink. He is learning so much more about demonic houses and the destruction of those discovered. There is this larger mythology playing out right under his nose, and we tend to think that it is questioning his role in everything. He just became a priest and yet, so much of his life is not going in the expected direction. There’s all of this temptation with Kristen, and then there are these forces that are at play that he cannot control and are out instead to control him.

Then, there’s the idea of protecting Sister Andrea, who made need a proper defense as questions remain as to whether or not she is mentally fit for her position. Kristen and David both at this point clearly understand her purpose and larger benefit; as for everyone else, that remains a mystery.

We anticipate that episode 5 will probably feel similar to what we saw during this week’s excellent “Demon of the Road” — there’s going to be some more movement on these larger stories, while at the same time a standalone case that will allow us to understand the forces of (you guessed it) evil that are still coursing through the world. This has been a really strong batch of episodes so far, so it goes without saying that we’re stoked to learn more about what is going to happen from here.

