Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: The end of the origin?

Following the events of today’s big episode, are you curious to learn more about Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 6? There’s a lot to anticipate, so where do we start?

Well, the most natural place is noting that this is the big finale, and on the basis of that alone you’d probably expect a series of big fight scenes from start to finish. Whether that is actually going to happen, though, remains unclear. The show hasn’t been set up in a way where there is some huge showdown looming with a Big Bad. Instead, it’s been more about understanding Kamala Khan’s origins and also her family. Her mother realizing the truth about her daughter’s abilities is hugely important. Meanwhile, seeing Kamran be transferred power near the end of the episode could be very-much significant in its own way.

The end of episode 5 left Bruno and Kamran in a certain degree of danger, and we would imagine that this is where things will pick up. Beyond just that, we tend to think that Kamala will sport the full costume for the first time in the finale, and she will more fully understand her place in the world and what she wants to fight for. There will be larger battles coming including, of course, larger adversaries. Kamala is already set to be in the upcoming movie The Marvels, so that’s something to look out for down the road.

We’ve enjoyed the emotional emphasis and the heart at the center of Ms. Marvel so far. It’s easily one of the most character-specific entries we’ve ever had in the MCU, and it’s expended a lot of effort to show us that even in a world full of superheroes, there are real people deserving of attention and time.

