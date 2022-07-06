The Boys season 3 episode 8 (finale): Antony Starr on Homelander’s future

With The Boys season 3 episode 8 coming to Amazon in just over 24 hours, we tend to believe that things are going to be insane. Of course, at the center of said insanity will be Homelander. He is the most well-known member of the Seven, and almost the most evil.

Yet, this is a character entering the upcoming finale in a pretty fascinating place. After all, he now knows that his father is Soldier Boy and when you think of that alone, it’s enough to make you think that the character could undergo somewhat of a transformation.

Will we see a kindler, gentler Homelander at the end of all of this? Probably not, especially since this is a guy who has already said he has no problem being a supervillain. Speaking to Collider, here is just some of what Antony Starr had to say about his character’s eventual endgame and/or eventual demise:

I think Homelander’s happy ending would be him annihilating everyone in the world and sitting there in a bloody wasteland on his own, with no one to mess with him. I don’t think there’s a redemption story for Homelander. I wouldn’t really wanna see that, to be honest. I don’t think there’s any intention of doing that either. As for his [potential] demise, I don’t know. Every time I try to pick out what might happen in the future, I’m wrong, so I’ve given up speculating. I’m just like, “You know what? I’ll leave that for the writers and spare myself the embarrassment of being wrong, again and again and again.”

If Homelander ever does die, we certainly don’t think it’s going to be tomorrow night. Without him, who else is there for the Boys to hate and target? Things get a tad more complicated, to put it mildly.

