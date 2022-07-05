The Boys season 3 finale promo: Black Noir, Homelander reunite

As we prepare for The Boys season 3 finale coming to Amazon later this week, there is one thing we now know for sure. Black Noir is apparently done hiding in a cabin in the woods, and he will be back around some other Supes.

To be specific, the promo below shows the character alongside none other than Homelander! It feels like the two could do a lot of emotional unloading — that is, if Black Noir was ever interested in speaking.

As we prepare for this episode, it feels more or less inevitable that Noir is going to face off with Soldier Boy given that he’s on the guy’s hit list — especially after the events of episode 6. He will most likely do everything that he can to take Jensen Ackles’ character out, but the big problem here is that he may not have a whole lot of help in his quest. Some of the people he thought he’d have on his side may not want anything to do with him by the time the dust settles.

Elsewhere in this episode, there are SO many characters who want Homelander out of the equation, but whether or not they’ll be able to do it remains to be seen. This is just one of those situations where they’ll have to figure out how far they’re willing to go to make their wishes into a reality.

