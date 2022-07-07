Big Brother 24: When will live feeds begin after premiere?

We know a lot of people are excited about the Big Brother 24 premiere itself, but you gotta add the live feeds to the mix! This is where a lot of the true action happens with this show and you get to know the players in a super-real way.

So when are things going to kick off this season? If you haven’t heard just yet, we’ve got that info for you within…

According to the live-feed page over at Paramount+, the plan seemed to be to kick things off at 11:00 p.m. Big Brother time, which is of course 2:00 a.m. (!) for people on the East Coast. That is late, but we can’t be too mad all things considered. There is always a chance, as well, that they start early. We understand giving the players the time to at least get themselves situated in the house and getting a grand tour of how things work. From there, we can watch a lot of the fun stuff as the players get to know each other.

Here’s the good, updated news!

Julie announced tonight that feeds will start at 9:30 p.m. Pacific time, or 12:30 a.m. on the East Coast. This is earlier than expected!

We know that Big Brother is, at its core, a game about relationships. We’re very-much looking forward to seeing some of these play out, and learn who is going to be close to who. What we really want to see this season is two separate sides of the house and players going back-and-forth at each other for a big part of the game. When you only have one group steamrolling the other, there is a tendency for things to get a little bit boring; we like some variety and chaos, and we always prefer the players themselves to generate this more than the producers.

Typically, the live feeds are on until finale day, so you’ll get a chance to watch everyone for a long time.

