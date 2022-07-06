Night Sky canceled at Amazon; season 2 not happening for sci-fi drama

Despite having a strong season 1 outing and a great cast, there unfortunately won’t be a Night Sky season 2 at Amazon Prime.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the sci-fi series starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons simply did not draw the viewership necessary to merit another go-around. This is a series that the streaming service literally sent into space and yet, nothing made much of a larger impact.

The real truth of the matter here is that shows in the science fiction genre are expensive. This is the reason why we remain worried about The Orville and just about any show that pops up with this sensibility. Even big-name actors couldn’t save this one. Amazon is willing to spend big money on their programs — the proof is how much they have shelled out already for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Of course, the consequence of doing this is that you need to get good results on the other side. If that doesn’t happen, you can choose to move on rather fast.

Could another network or streaming service come in at this point and try to save it? This is always a possibility, but we tend to believe that it’s rather unlikely. That’s especially the case here given the fact that Night Sky comes with the budget that it does. It’s hard to jump from one streaming service to the next; luckily, we do think that Simmons and Spacek are going to have no real shortage of work moving forward. When you have the reputation that these two have, there are going to be opportunities that await you virtually no matter what.

Now, we just have to lament what could have been here — there could have been some great ideas that helped to make a season 2.

