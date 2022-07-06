Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Are we about to see more of the Scarlet Speedster in action after last week’s installment?

Obviously, this past episode “Negative, Part Two” set in motion a lot of major events. It eradicated Eobard Thawne once and for all, but all of the negative speed force energy has to go somewhere, right? This will be at least one major thread introduced in the future, and we are also going to get a chance to learn a little bit more about Caitlin’s transformation as well.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Unfortunately, neither one of these storylines will be a part of the series in the immediate future. After all, there is no new episode of the show tonight. There also won’t be one over the next several months. The season 8 finale aired last week and now, we’re sitting around and waiting until the season 9 premiere. The show is not coming back in the fall, and the earliest you can expect it back at the moment is in early 2023. It’d be great if it is January, but we say that as someone who is just wanting the show back sooner rather than later.

To go along with when The Flash could be returning, there is also another very-important question to ponder: Is it going to be the final season? That’s not something that is even remotely clear right now, but we suspect that this could be the case. The Flash has already lasted longer than any other series in the Arrowverse and beyond just that, we know that Grant Gustin only signed on to do fifteen episodes. It’s possible that the cast will want to move on at this point, or that The CW itself wants to shift away from this universe entirely. While Stargirl and Superman & Lois are loosely connected to the world, they largely stand on their own two feet.

Hopefully, more news on the future of The Flash will come out later on in the fall…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Flash, including more insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on The Flash season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







