The Amazing Race Canada season 8 episode 2 preview: Off to Lethbridge!

Tonight, we were of course thrilled to see The Amazing Race Canada season 8 premiere on CTV! This is one of the best versions of the franchise from all over the globe, and it like so many other shows was gone for a while due to the health crisis. Getting it back is fantastic news, and the premiere proved to be that perfect mixture of adventurous competition and silly reality TV.

Of course, it was also super-strange to see recent Big Brother Canada winner Tychon Carter-Newman in so much trouble here from the start. Consider it another reminder that success on one show does not always translate to some others. Luckily, he and his father Cedric live to see another day, and Jully & Kathy were the first team out. They really fell victim to a classic rule of this competition: You can’t get lost! Getting from point A to point B was really the bane of their existence.

So where are the remaining teams about to head off two? think in terms of Lethbridge, Alberta. This is a leg that is going to have a little bit of everything, whether it be livestock, virtual reality, and all sorts of other issues in between.

Because we are getting to a completely new location, there’s a chance that you’ll be able to see a somewhat-leveling of the playing field. That means that Tychon & Cedric could recover, and some of the favorites have to show that they can bring it two weeks in a row!

Do we wish the premiere was a little more than just a lengthy advertisement for the new Thor movie? Sure, but it’s hard to be that upset when we’re just glad the show is back after such a long period of time.

