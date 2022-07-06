Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6: Will Taylor sell out Pope?

As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6 airing on TNT this coming weekend, there are a lot of hard times coming for Pope. Shawn Hatosy’s character is in an absolutely terrible spot, and the worst part is that he is largely oblivious to it.

On this past episode, he decided to invite Taylor to stay in the family’s garage. This was a young guy seemingly down on his luck, and desperate for a way to turn his life around. Pope, free from Smurf’s control, is finding some joy in helping people. What he doesn’t realize, unfortunately, is that Taylor is a plant from Detective Thompson, who is working to investigate the death of Catherine Belen and has been from the start of the season.

So is Taylor really going to sell out Pope and get him so much closer to an arrest? We know that we 100% do not want to see it but for now, it feels almost inevitable. While Taylor could see the good and Pope and want to avoid doing it, we think that he’s probably under so much pressure thanks to the detective. (We do wonder, though, how guilty he will feel after the fact — and what that could mean for his future.)

The thing that makes this whole situation the hardest right now is that Pope doesn’t exact anything — but will that change moving forward? It has to at some point, right? One that inevitably takes place, we’re going to be afraid for Taylor pretty much immediately. It’s going to be hard not to be.

