The Challenge USA premiere spoilers: Who will be the first pair out?

Tomorrow night on CBS, The Challenge USA premiere is finally going to be here! We’ve heard a LOT about the show so far. This cast is made entirely of contestants from other CBS shows, which is somewhat ironic given that the MTV version has used Big Brother / Survivor contestants in the past. None of them are featured here. Every person on board is a Challenge newbie, and in that sense, we’ve got a level playing field.

Of course, we’ll just have to see how all of these people get used to being in this world with some of these crazy tasks put in front of them. From the get-go, things are going to be difficult — tensions could flare, and someone has to be the first pair gone from the show.

Below, you can check out the full The Challenge USA premiere synopsis with some more insight:

Upon arrival in Argentina, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual “challenge accounts,” and quickly discover they must battle to grow their winnings for a chance to compete in the finale. In their first challenge, the competitors rappel down the side of a 22-story building in pairs while attempting to memorize a math equation. With old rivalries, new alliances, messy exes and fractured friendships all under one roof, who will be the first pair eliminated?

What is so fun about this show is that so many of these people know each other — and many of them have even competed against each other! There is already a lot of trust that will need to be built over time here, and some of it may never come back for people who have been burned before.

Remember that this episode is going to air at a special time following the 90-minute premiere of Big Brother 24 tomorrow night at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. Following that, you will get a new episode a week.

What do you think is going to happen on The Challenge USA premiere?

