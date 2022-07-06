Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Prepare for even more buzz

We know that there’s been a good bit of demand for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date this summer already, and it’s only about to escalate.

What’s the reason for that? Let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the Primetime Emmy Awards — or, nominations that are going to be coming up very soon. One week from today, the official nominees will be announced in a morning ceremony that should (hopefully) allow Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast to celebrate. They’ve been favorites to get nods for many months now, and even in a crowded comedy category, they will likely rise to the top.

Now that we have said that, let’s tie this back to the title for this article. For those who do not know, Emmy nominations are often a time when actors and producers to reaction interviews shortly after that fact. This means of course personal anecdotes, but also reporters desperately trying to get information on what lies ahead. We’re sure that there will be MANY questions about a premiere date if it hasn’t been announced by then.

Do we think that a cast member is about to reveal the date before Apple does? No, but it wouldn’t shock us at all if we get a premiere month out of one of these interviews and we can narrow it down a little bit further. October feels like it makes the most sense based on what we know at the moment, but the cast and producers could know something different. Even if Apple hasn’t tipped off when the show is coming back, they may at least have a few small hints of when it could be.

