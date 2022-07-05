Big Brother 24 premiere spoilers: America will be involved early…

Finding ways to incorporate the audience into Big Brother is not always an easy thing to do. We are absolutely for there being an interactive element, especially since it can keep players on their toes. However, there is a delicate balance here. You don’t want America to have too much power like we saw in season 11 with Big Jeff, but you also don’t want to relegate the public to voting on Have-Not food. There has to be a middle ground; we’re at least for powers that can grant someone safety here and there, but not something that allows them to pick and choose who could go home. There also has to be a way to make sure that houseguests aren’t just begging viewers for power.

So what can we saw right now about season 24 and an interactive element? Something is going to be incorporated, and it will be brought in fairly early on in the season. According to a report coming in from Entertainment Weekly, a twist will enter the game on night one that could very-much surprise the house — not only that, but America will “have a voice and a vote” as a part of that twist! This specific quote is up for interpretation, but to us, this means that we will have partial control, but not necessarily full power to do whatever we want to the players.

Earlier today, Julie Chen revealed that there is another massive twist coming with the very first live eviction, so that is something else to keep your eyes peeled on at the moment. Some twists are good. Too many twists, meanwhile, are overkill. Much like with the audience interaction, it’s all about moderation.

If you missed it, we suggest that you head over to the link here to check out the full cast. This is an interesting bunch, especially since it includes another person named Alyssa from Sarasota (and they apparently know each other!) and also a guy who was just on America’s Got Talent earlier this season. Odds are, he won’t be back there.

Big Brother 24 premieres tomorrow night on CBS; you don’t have to wait long to see what’s next!

