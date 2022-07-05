Magnum PI season 5: Could Carl Weathers return?

As reportedly already, Magnum PI season 5 is not going to be filming in Hawaii until most likely September. Yet, it’s never too early to talk potential guest roles, right?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

This brings us to the subject of Carl Weathers. The acting icon last appeared all the way back in the reboot’s second episode, but he clearly made enough of an impression for Jay Hernandez to want him back! Take a look at their interaction below — it’s a lighthearted back and forth and nothing may come of it. However, this is a fun thing to think about! Wouldn’t it be nice to see Thomas Magnum revisit an earlier case, or at least a familiar face, when season 5 arrives on its new home in NBC at some point in the new year?

The biggest challenge in making this happen may just be finding the right opening in Carl’s schedule. He has been extremely busy these past couple of years with The Mandalorian, where he acts and also occasionally directs. If he can come back, he is one of many guest stars we’d like to see around. Cade, Shammy, and Jin are some frequently-recurring characters who we feel should turn up in some capacity. Beyond that, things could be a little bit more unclear.

We recognize that it’s going to be a good while from now until we have some more specifics on the actual story of season 5; even when production starts, we don’t expect an open door where the cast and crew come out and share all of their secrets. We’ll be happy with a few behind-the-scenes photos here and there; that will be enough to keep us satiated for the time being, and then maybe some longer previews when we get closer to the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now, including more on when the series could actually premiere

Are there any familiar faces you want to see turn up on Magnum PI season 5 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you 100% don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







