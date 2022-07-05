Stargirl season 3 premiere date: It’s coming earlier than expected!

We had previously heard that Stargirl season 3 was going to be on The CW’s fall schedule, so we were a little but surprised by the news we have today! Rest assured, though, that it’s the best kind of surprise. New episodes are coming sooner than we expected!

Today, The CW confirmed that new episodes of the superhero show are coming on Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, which is a good month earlier than we expected to see it. Why are we getting it so soon? Personally, it feels like the network wants to ensure that most of the season airs this calendar year, which then opens up the timeslot in the new year for something like The Flash, Superman & Lois, or something else.

The third season of Stargirl is still somewhat of a mystery in that we’ve yet to see a full-fledged trailer; instead, all we have are some assorted teases here and there. It also doesn’t have a renewal beyond this current one, which makes us nervous mostly because we’ve seen so many different shows get canceled already at the network. We’re just going to take advantage of getting as many episodes as we can in the time allotted; since you never know when it will be gone, you basically have to enjoy the show while it is around.

Hopefully, some more specifics all about Stargirl season 3 are going to be coming out a little bit later in the month and at this point, we’re ready to embrace those. This show has a real spirit of adventure and imagination to it, and it’s one of the better superhero series that TV currently has to offer.

