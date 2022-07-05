The Orville season 3 spoilers: Are Bortus, Klyden really over?

Following the events of this past The Orville season 3 episode, is it fair to say that Bortus and Klyden are officially done? Or, is there some other story that could be told for them?

The apparent split for these two characters on this past episode was not exactly out of the blue. There have been some major problems that have presented themselves for quite some time now, and it was really a matter of the story getting to this particular point. Klyden’s stance on Topa was just the metaphorical straw that broke the camel’s back. It made Bortus realize that Klyden cares more about his preconceived notions and prejudices than being a parent.

In a new interview with TVLine, star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane made it clear that, at least for now, this relationship is in 100% deep trouple:

You know, I can’t spoil anything, but as of now it’s over. [The tension] has been building and building and building throughout the course of the series’ run, so they’re finished. The other shoe has finally dropped.

There are still five episodes left this season, so there is a chance that things could turn out different … but we’re just not sure it should. Some of the things that Klyden said at the end of “A Tale of Two Topas” are hard to look past; he would have to come back and not just express forgiveness, but a real desire to change. Some of Topa’s decisions and her bravery were all the more incredible when you think about some of the direct hate she was facing from her own parent. You can’t just walk something like that back in a pretty short period of time; a good bit of patience is going to be required here.

