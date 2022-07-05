Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The Yule holiday

Want to get a better sense of what’s ahead on Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 4? Well, let’s just say a big part of the story is about a holiday. To be specific, Yule! Maybe in a different world some of these characters would be able to take in this moment and celebrate. However, that’s a little bit impossible in the present situation. When you are being constantly hunted, you mostly have to do what you can to cover your butt and hope that you can survive.

With that in mind, be prepared to see a lot of plotting and scheming to go along with the holiday celebrations. For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

The Unit spends the Yule holiday plotting their next steps. Alder seeks out another steward of the First Song. Hearst, President Silver and Kara Brandt celebrate a victory.

Of course, how long will that “victory” celebration last? Probably not that long. Remember that we’re only entering episode 4 here; there is a TON of time left in this final season! That means that there will be opportunities aplenty to explore different avenues and see if the final destiny for any of these characters can really change. Also, that means that there are probably going to be some more big twists and lives lost along the way. Just remember for a moment here that the Alder twist at the start of the season was pretty shocking! We tend to think that this is setting the stage for a lot of other stuff coming down the road.

Beyond this episode, there’s one word that we would use to describe the stories ahead: Testimony. Take that however you will.

