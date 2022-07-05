All Rise season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Emily’s all-important case

As we start to look towards All Rise season 3 episode 6 next week on OWN, the story is going to shift in Emily’s direction. This story is titled “I’ll Be There,” and this could be a pretty emotional story about finding justice no matter what.

One of the sad truths about our society is that there are a large number of criminals sitting behind bars for crimes they did not commit. In some cases, these wrongful convictions can lead to death. This, of course, puts the focus on organizations and attorneys to try to expose the flaws within the system and doing this is not always easy.

So what is Emily going to do in this episode? She will probably try a number of tactics, and unfortunately, she’s also going to have to move quickly! There is only going to be so much time that she has in order to get answers.

For a few more details right now on what you can expect, be sure to check out the full All Rise season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

In a race against the clock, Emily tries to find justice for a client she believes was wrongfully convicted of murder 20 years ago. Lola and Robin discuss hiring a nanny. Ness works on a new case.

We’re starting to get into the thick of this season at this point, and of course we appreciate that All Rise is 100% moving in a fantastic direction with topical cases and big character moments. We just hope that the rest of the way, viewers continue to discover it. Moving a show to a new home is not easy, especially when you’re talking about a shift over from broadcast to cable.

