All Rise season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Mark and Luke’s case continues…

Want to learn a little bit more about All Rise season 3 episode 5? Next week’s installment carries with it the title of “It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over” and lo and behold, it’s going to be dramatic! Get yourself set for some big-time developments as we see Mark and Luke continue to battle it out in court, which we still tend to think is going to be hard on them. They’re friends! It can be a real challenge to go toe-to-toe in court opposite someone you really like and respect.

For a few more details, including a personal story for Lola that dives into her history, go ahead and check out the full All Rise season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Luke and Mark continue to fight on opposing sides of a murder case, and Mark has a startling revelation about the defendant. Lola runs into someone from her past, and Emily represents a juvenile charged with serious crimes.

Will this episode conclude at least the Luke / Mark story? Given that there could be a lot of other things explored throughout the season, we don’t envision this being the focal point of everything forever. We want to see more of the two of them away from work in the near future! This is a stepping stone for them. Meanwhile, for Lola we just hope things get a little more stable. Think about everything that she’s gone through so far this season with Judge Benner and then Sherri; there’s been a constant state of flux, and that’s without even thinking about the court cases she tends to navigate.

