Cobra Kai season 5: Should we be worried about major changes soon?

We’re lucky to know already that Cobra Kai season 5 is going to be premiering on Netflix come September 9. There’s also a lot to look forward to! Presumably, Daniel LaRusso will be working alongside Chozen to bring a more aggressive style to Miyagi-do, and he will need to work that much harder to rid the Valley of Terry Silver. Johnny Lawrence may want the same thing, but be prepared for him to spend a good chunk of the season off looking for Miguel, who is in Mexico hunting down his father.

All of this aforementioned stuff is worth all the hype in the world … but then, the concerns start to come in about the future.

Think about some of the stories that are out there right now. Peyton List has signed on to do a new series over at Paramount+. Meanwhile, Xolo Maridueña has a lead role in HBO Max’s Blue Beetle project. The young cast of this show is growing up, and they could move on to some other things. There’s no guarantee that season 5 will mark graduation or something else for some of the students, but that has to be on the back of your mind.

What would the show do without that generation? We think the writers have slowly set this up already by introducing a younger generation of characters in season 4, but we’ll see where things go here in the long-term. There are plans behind the scenes to do more Cobra Kai beyond season 5, but there is no season 6 renewal as of yet over at Netflix.

Do you think there could be some huge changes after Cobra Kai season 5?

