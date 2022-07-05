Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to check out another crop of season 17 auditions?

Of course, we’d be absolutely thrilled to see some more acts hit the stage tonight — this has been a solid summer so far when it comes to talent, and there have been contenders across a number of different fields. It hasn’t all just been great singers or exceptional magic acts.

Unfortunately, you will not have a chance to see any newcomers to the AGT stage tonight, as the show is going in a slightly different direction. While NBC is not technically billing the 8:00 p.m. episode as a repeat, it more or less is. This is a compilation of some big Golden Buzzer moments, which we suppose is a good opportunity to walk down memory lane. However, it won’t contribute much to the actual goal of season 17.

(Technically, the special tonight is being billed as Simon Cowell’s favorite Golden Buzzers — maybe there will be some additional commentary from him? Time will tell in regards to that, we suppose.)

Luckily, America’s Got Talent will be back in action next week, and you will see another group of contestants hit the stage. While we recognize that all of the judges and Terry Crews have each hit their respective buzzer at this point, we have seen all of them in the past come together to press it. We do think there’s a chance for that Group Golden Buzzer to return at some point, so keep your eyes open for that. Also, remember there will be other great contestants beyond that; the winner of this show does not necessarily need this big stamp of approval from the audition stage.

