Ted Lasso season 3: Will premiere date, finale date be revealed at once?

The wait for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date has been rather exhausting — and of course, we wish we had something more to share today. Alas, that’s still not the case Apple TV+ is clutching onto this date for dear life, even though they probably realize that they would make us all breathe a bit easier if they go ahead and just announce it.

So what exactly is the whole team waiting for? This is certainly a good question, but we do wonder if they’re going to consider releasing the full schedule all at once.

We know that with some shows, it is very much assumed that they’ll just air an installment a week until the finale — there’s no need for an official schedule release to cover that. However, this is not always the case and sometimes, we do think a little more information is both needed/appreciated. This could prove to be the case here. It’d be nice to know if there are any hiatuses during the season, or any weeks where more than one episode will be airing at once.

There’s also one other important thing to consider here: If season 3 proves to be the final one, it’d be nice to know the series finale date in advance. We’re going to need some time to prepare emotionally, especially with whatever sort of hammer the producers are most likely going to drop on us. Even though Ted Lasso is technically a comedy, it still has that amazing ability to emotionally break out with just a matter of a couple lines.

We still stand by some prior predictions, for the record, that season 3 is most likely going to premiere in either late September or early October. That goes in line with most of what the cast has said so far.

