NCIS: Hawaii season 2 spoilers: Is an NCIS crossover coming early?

We know that NCIS: Hawaii season 2 filming has been going on over the past week — is there a sneaky crossover in the works as well?

Well, here is what we can go ahead and tell you for the time being: There’s at least a reasonable chance that something could be happening in regards to a Nick Torres appearance. There is even a little bit of evidence courtesy of Instagram!

If you look at the bottom of this article (see screenshot), Vanessa Lachey hypes up the premiere on Instagram by noting that it will be explosive — and then gives a dynamite emoji as a hint. Of course, that could just be a reference to it being action-packed; however, another name for dynamite is TNT, and TNT just happens to be the nickname for “Tennant and Torres.” This was established in the big crossover event from this past season.

Because NCIS: Hawaii started filming earlier than the flagship NCIS (which will start production later this month), that could allow a cast member like Wilmer Valderrama to go out to Hawaii to work extensively on the episode. We know that schedules were a little bonkers for the last crossover, as Wilmer and also Katrina Law were working on the two shows concurrently. One other thing that is interesting is that Wilmer liked Lachey’s aforementioned post. This could just be because the two actors are longtime friends; or, because he has another reason to be hyped about this!

This concludes our theorizing for the time being, but in our mind we absolutely hope that this is something that happens. Torres is easily a great fit for the NCIS: Hawaii universe, and since he and Tennant have a preexisting history, it is easier to bring him over than some other characters.

Both NCIS as well as NCIS: Hawaii are set to air on CBS come September 19.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







