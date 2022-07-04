Stranger Things season 5 spoilers: EP gives early thoughts on series finale

We know already that it will be a while before Stranger Things season 5 premieres on Netflix, not that this should be a shock. We’re just coming off of season 4! There is a lot of story that the Duffer Brothers have to bring to the table in what is going to be the final chapter of the show, and they will take their time plotting it out to ensure that things are perfect — or, as perfect as they are going to be.

Without even knowing how the show comes to a close, it feels inevitable that not everyone is going to like it. After all, this is what we’ve seen time and time again from shows over the past several years. It is almost impossible to create a perfect series finale so instead, the focus here has to be just coming up with an ending that makes sense. So long as you allow for flexibility along the way and don’t drift from your original image, there’s a chance you can come out a winner in the end.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ross Duffer confirmed that they have some plans already laid out for the end of the show, but there

“It’s dangerous as a writer to be writing hours and hours and not know where you’re going … I’d rather leave some of that middle journey vague and fuzzy.”

“But so long as you know where that destination is, it sort of gives you that clarity. It’s like that lighthouse blinking in the distance … while a lot of Season 5 is actually pretty blurry, the last 30 minutes of it are pretty clear in our heads. So if we can make the journey entertaining, I think that we have an end that will hopefully satisfy. You can’t satisfy everyone, but the hope is that it’s something that feels right for this story.”

The big question at the end of season 4 seems to be the fate of Max, who is currently in a coma and Eleven can’t seem to find her in the Void. Based on what Sadie Sink is saying at the moment, we’re at least cautiously optimistic that she will be back somehow.

