Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Why 2024 feels most likely

We’ve been reeling for a while following the events of the season 4 finale but finally, we’re starting to look towards Stranger Things 5. Clearly, this is a batch of episodes worth getting excited about, and for a number of different reasons.

Of course, throughout all of there is also that lingering reminder that this is going to be the final one at Netflix. While there are plans to do a spin-off and some other stuff beyond the core show itself, that doesn’t change where we are and how the tale of Eleven and others will likely be over very soon.

We know that following these episodes (and the big questions that are out there — especially for Max), it is easy to want the show back in 2023. In a perfect world, that would be incredible! This is where we have to remind you, though, that season 5 has yet to even begin filming. Not only that, but this is a series well-known for having incredibly long hiatuses between seasons and a lengthy post-production window. Just when you think about all of that alone, it’s probably clear that we will be waiting for a rather long time.

Since we aren’t stuck with a global health crisis on the same level as a couple of years ago, there is at least a reasonable shot that season 5 will be ready in 2024. If it is anything like season 4, we’d say to prepare for more incredibly-long episodes full of mysteries and developments — and probably some more death. Pretty much every one of the main characters has been lucky to survive in recent years but eventually, some of that luck is going to run out. It’s better to be prepared in advance, right?

At this point, if we can even just get some news on season 5 in 2023, we’ll be rather happy.

What do you think the Stranger Things 5 premiere date is going to be at Netflix?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

