Is Sadie Sink leaving Stranger Things and her role of Max Mayfield following the events of the massive season 4 finale? We suppose that this is one of the big questions you are wondering right now.

So what can we say about it? Frustratingly, everything seems up in the air. Unlike the situation with Eddie, it does feel like there is some ambiguity here. The character is currently in a coma, and we know that Eleven was unable to find her in the Void. Signs aren’t pointing in a good direction right now.

Given what happened with her and Vecna for most of the season, we absolutely don’t want this to be where the character’s journey ends — and for the time being, we’re fairly hopeful there is something more in the tank. So much of Stranger Things is about things unexplained and if the Duffer Brothers meant to kill Max off, they could have done so in several definite ways as opposed to giving us more of a mystery. This feels clearly like something that is going to be explored moving forward. If season 5 starts with her life support cut and her buried in the ground, it will be a disappointment that invalidates everything that has been set up.

We should note that no one has 100% confirmed that Sink is departing the show; for the time being, that is all the hope we need. The general consensus seems to be that Max will find a way to come back, but here’s another thing to wonder about here. Provided she survives, will she be the same? How much of her mind is truly gone? This character could be at the center of a huge twist whenever the final season debuts.

